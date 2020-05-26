Section of Shunga Trail closed after dirt is washed away due to erosion

A section of trail along the Shunga creek has nearly washed away due to erosion. Now they are asking those who use the trail to avoid that area.

On Monday, a viewer alerted 13 NEWS that a tree had fallen and was causing the water in the creek to backup west of Gage.

When we went back out on Tuesday, the area surrounding the tree had washed away.

Shawnee County Emergency Management says it was caused by erosion and under cutting of the soil. They are asking anyone who uses the trail to not ride over the sidewalk where the soil has washed from under it.

The section will soon be barricaded off, but they ask anyone using the trail to report any other effected areas.

This is a developing story. We'll have more as it becomes available.