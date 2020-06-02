Secretary Scalia signs new order regarding debt management

Eugene Scalia, U.S. Secretary of Labor, signed a new order regarding debt management at the Department of Labor.

The Secretary’s order is supposed to centralize the debt management activities throughout the Department under the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, while also keeping existing mission-driven authorities and activities within their agencies.

The order will enhance deterrence and the effectiveness of Department of Labor programs.

“With the Office of the Chief Financial Officer playing a larger role in the debt management process, we will better assure that those found to have violated the law make the payments that they owe,” says Scalia. “This enhancement will further accountability, deterrence and payments to workers o moneys owed.”

Included in the new project will be the establishment of a new office within the OCFO, a new debt management IT system and information sharing with case management systems with an improved debt management process. The Department says that this will create a higher collection rate.

The OCFO is responsible for leading the finances of the Department of Labor and upholds strong financial accountability and management. The Office also ensures compliance with federal financial integrity legislation, delivers timely and reliable financial information, fosters effective stewardship of public funds while safeguarding fiscal integrity through effective internal controls.

“We owe it to the workers of this country to carry out the mission of the Department,” says James Williams, Chief Financial Officer. “Making sure that bad actors are held accountable for their actions is a fundamental aspect of our work. By centralizing debt management in OCFO, the Department is taking additional steps to protect the American worker.”

Secetary’s Orders are the first means of formally communicating policies, decisions and delegations from the Secretary of Labor. They are often issued to make sure the Deparment’s orderly compliance with Executiv Orders and other functions and responsibilities.

For more information on the Department of Labor can be found on their website.

