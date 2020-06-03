Secretary Perdue to speak at webinar June 4

Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, is planning to speak in the THRIVE Innovation Series Fireside Chat on Thursday, June 4.

Secretary Perdue, along with SVG Ventures CEO John Hartnett, will discuss the USDA’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda at noon ET tomorrow, June 4.

Perdue launched the Agriculture Innovation Agenda in February, which promotes the innovation of solutions for farmers, consumers and the environment.

Perdue spoke with Hartnett in February about the future of agriculture, the challenges facing it and emerging solutions to solve the challenges.

The event must be registered for. Participants can do so and find more information here.

