Secretary Perdue disappointed with Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision

Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture has stated his opposition for the decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Dicamba registration.

The Secretary says that world is in need of science-based processes for assessing and managing ecological risks, while at the same time balancing agricultural and societal needs.

Perdue stated that the USDA is ready assist federal partners in that goal.

“Farmers across America have spent hard earned money on previously allowed crop protection tools,” says Perdue. “I encourage the EPA to use any available flexibilities to allow the continued use of already purchased dicamba products, which are a critical tool for American farmers to combat weeds resistant to many other herbicides, in fields that are already planted.”

He further explains that one of these tools has now been eliminated by the Ninth Circuit.

