Second warrant issued in Syracuse, Kan. homicide investigation

A second warrant has been issued in the Syracuse, Kan., homicide investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations says it and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office issued a second warrant in connection to the homicide of Kevin Palma-Rodriguez of Syracuse.

According to the KBI the second warrant is for Ismael Gomez-Carvajal, 43, of Syracuse. Gomez-Carvajal is wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal solicitation.

Gomez-Carvajal and Tejada-Vigil may be driving a purple or blue 2007 Chevrolet Equinox with Kansas tags 513MMN says the Bureau.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-384-5616.

