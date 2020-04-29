Second Lansing Correctional inmate dies from COVID-19

A second inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility who had tested positive for COVID-19 died Wednesday.

The inmate was a man over the age of 60 who had underlying conditions.

He was taken to KU Medical Center on April 24 and tested tested positive for the virus the next day.

The inmate was serving a life sentence for several charges, including robbery, kidnapping, rape, drug possession and sexual battery.

He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 1999.

This is the second COVID-19-related death at Lansing. Another inmate died from the disease on April 26. He tested positive on April 19.