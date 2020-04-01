Second coronavirus death confirmed in Shawnee Co.

A second person has died from the coronavirus in Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Dept. of Health.

Three people in the county have recovered from the virus, two have died, 118 are being monitored and 48 are under investigation. Of those who have qualified for testing, 448 have tested negative.

Also worth noting is that the three recovered cases and the two deaths are included in the total cases, so there are currently 14 cases that are actually active in the county.

Those numbers come from the Shawnee County Department of Health's Coronavirus Community Impact Dashboard, which is available on their website.