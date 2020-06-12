The second annual KC Donut Dash kicks off Saturday, June 13, says KC Wine Co. and Donutology.

KC Donut Dash is a celebration pairing refreshing traditional ciders and wines with gourmet mini and classic donuts says the Kansas City area based companies.

KC Wine Co. says attendees will be able to enjoy the 40-acre vineyard with old-school games like tether ball, giant Jenga, Connect 4 and even a zip line.

"This is the second year we’ve partnered with Donutology to create a memorable adult summertime event,” says KC Wine Co Events Coordinator Taylor Roesch. “And this year’s revelry, although socially distanced, promises to be a great time. We’ve paired some of our popular dessert wines with Donutology’s mini donuts — and remind guests that the KC Donut Dash is a fun way to get in some steps while enjoying delicious local products.”

The Kansas City companies say this year’s parings include Seyval Blanc and Fruity Pebble, Pinot Grigio and Fresh Glazed, Sunflower Red and Nutella, Prairie Rose and Sangria and Cabernet Sauvignon with Chocolate Raspberry.

“Wine and donuts might be an unusual and unexpected match, but people love it,” says founder and owner of Donutology, Andrew Cameron. “KC Wine Co’s beautiful vineyard is the perfect setting for this made-in-KC event. And it’s a great opportunity for people to get outside — something we all need after the past three months.”

KC Wine Co. says tickets are $35 for the 21+ event. Tickets include five pairings and activities and are available on the KC Wine Co. website or at the door.

