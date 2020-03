The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirmed today that there is a second positive case of COVID-19 in Pottawatomie County.

The patient, a 71-year-old female from Wamego, is currently at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan. Her travel history is being researched. Pottawatomie County Health Department is working to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient.