Second Lansing Correctional Facility staff member dies of COVID-19 complications

A second staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility died yesterday, Tuesday, May 12, due to complications of COVID-19.

Jeff Zmuda, Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary, announced that this is the second staff member death related to the virus.

The employee was a male over 50-years-old and had nearly 20 years of dedication to the KDOC. He served in many roles throughout his tenure, most recently a Corrections Supervisor I.

“This has been an extremely difficult week for our agency and staff,” says Zmuda. “We are devastated and extend our condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of this dedicated public servant.”

Additionally the KDOC Peer Support Team will be available for any staff member that need additional support in dealing with this loss.

“The virus has shaken our state to its core,” says Governor Laura Kelly. “Our corrections personnel have been invaluable during this pandemic. I extend my sympathies to his family and my sincerest thanks to the many who put themselves in harm’s way each and every day in service to others.”

