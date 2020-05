The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the second death of a Clay County resident from COVID-19 occured on May 27, 2020.

The male patient tested positive on May 14, 2020, while he was admitted to a hospital outside of Clay County. He was between the ages of 55 - 64 years old.

Clay County Health Department staff conducted contact investigations and have identified his close contacts. Those contacts have fulfilled the quarantine procedures.