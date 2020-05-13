KDOL Sec. Garcia updates Kansans on plans for worker protections due to COVID-19

Frontline and essential workers may soon see increased protections for their sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Governor Laura Kelly's Wednesday news conference, Department of Labor (KDOL) Secretary Delia Garcia announced KDOL is working on regulations that would provide worker's compensation for first responders if they contract COVID-19 on the job.

"By the nature of your work our frontline workers are already heroes that does not mean they should be martyrs," Garcia said Wednesday. "Kansas would join other states like Missouri in ensuring our frontline workers that while they are risking their lives to take care of our fellow kansnas we are taking care of them."

Two temporary regulations from KDOL were sent to Attorney General Derek Schmidt for the protections; Garcia said the first was denied on the basis that it was not an act of the legislature, the second is awaiting approval.

Garcia also noted that self-employed workers in Kansas can now apply for unemployment benefits through the creation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website.

The website permits people who are self-employed, independent contractors “gig” workers, employees of religious organizaiton and those without a sufficient work history to file a claim for unemployment.

If approved for a PUA claim, the person will still receive the $600 in back pay for unemployment, with PUA payments planned to be sent on May 25.

The Department is also trying to add the number of workers and increase call capacity for unemployment lines to help more Kansans.

"Our continued focus is to do the hard work continually and incrementally add skilled and trained staff to our contacts and operation staff for the short term and the long term,” Garcia said. “We need to increase the staff that don't just answer the phone but help provide the necessary and critical specific work to assist our fellow working kansans who have been impacted by this crisis."

For those who have been having trouble reaching the unemployment office or receiving payments, Garcia said to keep calling, try KDOL’s website and make sure to be filing calims on days designated for by last name, last names A-M on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday and N-Z on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to ensure claims will be received on time.

"We are still receiving 150 thousand to 250 thousand calls a day There's no system that can easily handle those volumes.” she said. “We are mitigating by adding capacity wherever we can and adding functionality to the frontline interface."

Secretary Garcia added the department is working to modernize the unemployment system for the future.