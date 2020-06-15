Seating, masks reconfigure Shawnee County courtroom in 2009 case retrial

When Shawnee County District Court reopened to the public on Monday after being shut down for three months, the case at the top of the list was the re-trial of a 2009 sex-assault case in which four convictions were overturned on appeal.

On Monday, only seven people were in the courtroom, all wearing masks and were seated at least 6 feet apart due to health rules tied to the coronavirus.

Two thirds of the court's seats were blocked off to accommodate social distancing, and prosecution and defense tables were moved further apart than normal.

When Christopher L. Waisner faces a jury again, it will be his third jury trial. Waisner, now 42, remains free on a $100,000 bond.

His first trial ended March 28, 2011, in a mistrial when jurors couldn't reach a verdict to acquit or convict him of the charges.

The second trial started on August 29, 2011, ended on September 2, 2011, with four convictions and one acquittal.

Waisner was convicted of one count each of rape of a child younger than 14, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated criminal sodomy with a child younger than 14, and attempted rape of a child.

Jurors acquitted Waisner of a fifth count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to court records.

On October 21, 2011, Waisner was sentenced to three consecutive life terms and a four term of 12 years and 11 months, court records said.

In 2015, Waisner appealed his convictions, contending he received ineffective assistance of counsel.

In a 27-page decision, then-Shawnee County Chief Judge Evelyn Wilson ruled on October 19, 2016, that defense attorney Kevin Cook should have objected to the testimony of two expert witnesses who commented on the alleged victim's credibility.

Waisner was released from prison when the convictions were overturned. Wilson now is a Kansas Supreme Court justice.

On Monday, a status conference was scheduled to be conducted on September 14. The Waisner retrial had been scheduled to start on August 8, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, jury trials aren't expected to start again any sooner than September, District Court Judge William Ossmann said in court.