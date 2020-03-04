Search warrant leads to one arrest, nets oxycodone laced with fentanyl

A 27-year-old Topeka man is facing a slew of charges after a raid on Monday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says Fancisco Javier Cazares-Nava faces charges for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of opiates wit intent to distribute, and aggravated child endangerment.

Authorities say the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office drug enforcement unit and SWAT team served a search warrant in the 2900 block of SW Gage Monday.

Once inside, they found multiple firearms, paraphernalia, cash, opioids and marijuana.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation stemmed from a drug overdose back in February.

The DEA assisted in the operation.