Sean Spicer joining cable TV talk show fray on NewsMax

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is launching a new television talk show, just in time for the Super Tuesday primary election.

Spicer says he expects his old boss, President Donald Trump, to win re-election, but he doesn't view his new television talk show as a new vehicle for helping to accomplish that. Spicer's show will air weeknights on the conservative network Newsmax TV at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The date was chosen intentionally because of his political background, which should make the subject matter comfortable. Spicer says he wants his show to do more than cheerlead for Trump, and to have substantive discussions that include various viewpoints.