Seaman elementary schools receive national recognition

The Seaman School District is receiving recognition for their STEM and career learning programs.

All five elementary schools in the district have been named as Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools.

“It is a great honor to recognize Seaman School District for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” Dr. Vince Bertram, President and CEO of PLTW, said. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”

The project has listed the schools among 400 others in the nation that they recognize for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities.

“Our students are learning by doing through hands-on experiences,” Megan Nussbaum, Director of Innovation for USD 345, said. “When you walk into one of our PLTW classrooms, you will find students highly engaged in projects with the teacher facilitating, not presenting or demonstrating. Our kids are encouraged to be creative and to learn from mistakes; we call this lost art failing forward. This recognition highlights the commitment of our district to empower students to take charge of their own learning through the rigorous and relevant curriculum.”