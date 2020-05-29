Seaman School District sets up mask collection drives

The Seaman School District is asking community members for help as schools set up summer activities and look to reopen for the next school year.

The school district is asking for crafty community members to donate cloth masks to the schools and the district.

The Seaman School District will be following KSHSAA’s Summer Activities Recommendations which requires anyone not working out to wear a mask, those who are exerting physical activity may choose if the mask is worn or not.

The first collection event will help the district to provide masks to staff and students that need one. Each mask will be washed after it is collected and will be available at summer activity sites. Participants and staff will be required to keep their masks so they may be taken home, washed and reused at the next activity.

There will be another collection drive at the end of summer to prepare for the 2020-2021 school year. There are nearly 4,000 students enrolled in the district with 600 employees. The district would like to start preparing now based on needs provided by potential safety guidelines in August.

The first drive will take place at Seaman Middle School, Seaman Middle School Drive, 5530 NW Topeka Blvd. on Friday, June 5, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

