Seaman School District announces graduation plans for Summer 2020

The Seaman School District is currently working on alternate plans for high school graduations this year.

The district believes it is important to recognize graduations and promotions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From digital celebrations, to drive-thru events and holding out hope for in-person celebrations later in the summer, schools are finding ways to celebrate the accomplishments of their students.

“Graduations and promotions are a big part of the Seaman Community traditions so we’re all feeling a sense of loss as events are cancelled,” says Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble. “Our dedicated and caring faculty and staff have been making valiant efforts to create special memories for our kids and their families, in a safe format, as we celebrate milestones a little differently this year.”

Plans for each school are as follows:

Elmont Elementary- 6th grade teachers met virtually with students to watch the annual promotion video and year-end photo slideshow. Students were also recognized on Facebook. On May 26, families will be invited to participate in a drive-thru line to pick up a commemorative shirt, promotion certificate and academic pins.

Logan Elementary- a promotion commemoration student video was posted on Facebook to recognize 6th grade students. Class t-shirts were delivered to students and an in-person promotion will be planned for Aug. 5 while still following health and safety guidelines.

Northern Hills Elementary- 6th grade students had a video posted that recognizes each student and pictures of events throughout the year on Facebook. Certificates and other items will be mailed to students homes.

North Fairview Elementary- a Facebook video was posted recognizing 6th grade students and events that happened within the school year. Certificates and other items will be mailed home.

West Indianola Elementary- a video on Facebook was posted recognizing 6th grade students and their achievements. Certificates and other items will be mailed home.

Seaman Middle School- a drive-thru graduation will be held in the parking lot. Packets will be delivered to students in their vehicles as their families dive along a designated route. Staff and Board of Education members will be posted along the route to wave as vehicles continue through the drive. All passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times. Barracudas time slot is May 28, 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Piranha’s time slot is May 28, 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stingrays time slot is May 29, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Seaman High School- a tentative graduation ceremony and prom has been scheduled. The graduation is planned to be held on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 4:00 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The prom is planned for Thursday, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center, Exhibition hall. Schedules are subject to change, but the district will continue to find a way to honor students while staying safe.