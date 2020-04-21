A North Topeka church cleans an overnight break-in

A North Topeka church is cleaning up from an overnight break-in.

It's the latest commercial building to be hit with COVID-19 precautions keeping people home.

The staff of Seaman Community Church arrived to an unexpected surprise Tuesday morning to find the building broken into and all of their electronics stolen.

"Maybe somebody had been in last night doing some kind of construction work, because it looks like dry wall dust all over the floor, but as I turned lights on, I realized that wasn't the case," Pastor Blaine Moore with Seaman Community Church said.

"You know its aggravating you have all those emotions associated with being robbed and being vandalized, but our people are safe and it's all good," Pastor Moore added.

The damage started with one broken window then it scattered throughout the church.

"I noticed the left-overs from the fire extinguisher all over the hallway and as I walked through the church, I saw everything else," Pastor Moore explained. "An entire drum kit was stolen, an electric guitar, three large screen TV's one was brand new. It's just thousands and thousands of dollars worth of our equipment and personal property that was taken as well."

The Topeka Police Department says they have noticed a trend with break-ins since the coronavirus outbreak took hold.

TPD reported 33 burglaries to commercial buildings in the past month.

"We also think a lot has to be with the fact a lot of these businesses are now closed, because they're not essential businesses, so therefore a lot of the burglaries and our criminal element know that there is nobody there at those businesses so it's an opportunity for them to break in," Manuel Munoz with Topeka Police Department said.

Despite the damage, Pastor Blaine says this is not a setback.

"It's more of an inconvenience than anything else. I don't think this is going to effect them negatively in anyway, and we're just going to keep moving forward, I really have a lot of confidence in that," Pastor Moore emphasized.

If you have any information call crime stoppers at 785-234-0007.

