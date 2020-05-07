Schwab to distribute $2.6M to Kansas Counties for elections

Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced the distribution of $2.6 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to Kansas counties for the 2020 elections.

“COVID-19 has created an unprecedented situation that requires us to prepare for all scenarios for the 2020 election cycle,” said Secretary Schwab. “Local election officials have reported increased and unexpected

expenditures resulting from their pandemic preparations. It is only appropriate that a majority of the CARES Act funding will be used to reimburse counties for those expenses.”

The CARES Act, which was passed by congress in March, includes $400 million in funding towards the Help America Vote Act. The funding is to be used to prepare for, prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2020 Federal election. Kansas received about $4.6 million in HAVA funding, and Schwab's office is in the process of securing $1 million worth of personal protection equipment for polling stations across the state.

“We must strike a balance in maintaining the security of elections while protecting the health and welfare of Kansas voters and election workers,” said Secretary Schwab. “In 2020, Kansas voters have multiple options in

how they can cast their ballot including voting in-person on election day, advance in-person voting and advance mail ballots.”