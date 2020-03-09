Schools wrestle with fairness of closures during outbreak

Schools across the United States are preparing to move classes online if the new coronavirus forces their buildings to shut down, but it's leading to concerns about students who don't have access to the internet at home.

Some schools have already instituted "virtual days" during closures caused by the virus. Others are cancelling classes entirely and treating it like the snow day.

Districts around the country are making plans to shift online if the virus arrives, with some providing tablets and WiFi hotspots to students. Others plan to make up any canceled days at the end of the year.