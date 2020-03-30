School shutdowns raise stakes of digital divide for students

The pandemic that launched a massive, unplanned experiment with distance learning has created extraordinary hurdles for schoolchildren left behind by the digital divide.

School districts and governments are now racing to give the millions of U.S. students without home internet a chance of keeping up. The nation's largest school districts, including Los Angeles and New York, are spending millions of dollars to provide devices and internet connections for students.

Smaller districts are finding ways to boost wireless internet in school parking lots and distribute hot spots. Still, others are sticking with paper assignments and books because the digital equity issues are too much to overcome.