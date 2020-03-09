School officials criticized after 7-year-old handcuffed

A school security officer handcuffed a 7-year-old Florida boy with special needs who acted out in class and had him taken to a mental health facility. The boy acted out last week at a Pinellas County school. The officer handcuffed him and the boy was taken to a mental health facility for examination. He was released hours later.

The boy's mother says he shouldn't have been handcuffed or removed. School officials defended the officer, saying the boy put others in danger. It's the second time in weeks that Florida school officials have been criticized for restraining a young child for having an emotional meltdown at school.