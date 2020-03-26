Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Topeka West's Kaitlyn Shima

Coronavirus may have wiped out the spring sports season, but it doesn't diminish the efforts of our student athetes!

That's why we continue to salute our Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athletes of the Week.

This week we put Topeka West's Kaitlyn Shima in the spotlight.

Along with getting a 4.45 GPA, Kaitlyn played varsity volleyball through all four years of high school and varsity basketball and softball for three.

She was also in orchestra, Link Crew, National Honor Society, and Student Council.