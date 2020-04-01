Scholar Athlete of the Week: Saint Marys' Sam Moore

School buildings may be empty, but we are still full of praise for our students, and student athletes!

Meet your Kaw Valley Bank Scholar athlete of the week -- Sam Moore from Saint Marys High School!

Sam has a perfect 4.0 GPA and is involved in FFA and National Honor Society.

Football and power lifting are his sports of choice.

He also holds the rank of eagle scout!

Sam plans to attend Wichita State University and major in nursing, and don't we all know how important our nurses are right now!

Wishing you all the best, Sam Moore of Saint Marys High School, our Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week!