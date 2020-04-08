Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hayden's Bailey Thompson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- This week's Scholar-Athlete is Hayden's Bailey Thompson.
Bailey excels in the classroom with a 3.85 GPA.
She's a dual sport-athlete, playing softball and volleyball for the Wildcats. She was a part of Hayden's volleyball state champion squad in 2019.
Thompson is a member of national honor society, a community captain, student ambassador, and works on the yearbook.
She'll attend Washburn where she will major in radiation therapy. Congratulations to Bailey, our Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week.