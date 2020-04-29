Scholar Athlete of the Week 4/29 - Kael Markham

This week's Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of The Week Is Washburn Rural's Kael Markham.

Markham is a dual-sport athlete, competing in both basketball and baseball, while maintaining an impressive 4.1 GPA!

He's also involved in a slate of activities. He's Team Blues mentor, referee for Unified Sports, he coaches youth basketball and umpires youth baseball, and was a king of courts candidate.

Kael will attend McPherson on a baseball scholarship where he plans to major in psychology. Congrats!