Scholar Athlete of the Week 4/15: Samantha Smith

This week’s Scholar Athlete Of The Week sponsored by Kaw Valley Bank is Topeka West's Samantha Smith.

Samantha is a dual-sport athlete -- competing all four years of her high school career in volleyball and softball...

She is excellent in the classroom with a 4.45 GPA and is in Champions Honor Roll, National Honor Society. She's a 2019 TPS Leap Award nominee, Kansas Honors Scholar, and in the school's spirit club.

She also spends a ton of time volunteering with Topeka West concessions, Stormont Vail Health Care and Midland Care.

She'll attend Avila University, where she'll major in occupational therapy.

A big congratulations to Samantha from all of us here at WIBW on an amazing high school career on the diamond, on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. A very bright future ahead for this young woman.