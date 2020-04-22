Scholar Athlete Of The Week: Holton High School's Cody Mulroy

This week's Scholar Athlete Of The Week sponsored by Kaw Valley Bank is Cody Mulroy from Holton High School.

Cody's a two sport star in basketball and baseball. He currently has a perfect 4.02 GPA. He's in a number of clubs and activities like National Honor Society, Jackson County Youth Coalition and FBC Youth Group and he's a journalism online editor.

Cody also volunteers at St. Francis ER and is a camp counselor for several different church camps.

Up next, Cody’s plan is to attend Missouri State University and intends to major in biomedical sciences with a focus on pre-optometry.

Congrats to Cody!