Scholar-Athlete Of The Week 5/6: Highland Park's Chey'enne James

This week's Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete Of The Week is Highland Park's Chey'enne James.

James is an excellent student, getting it done in the classroom with a 3.77 GPA. She place volleyball and softball and is also on the dance team!

As senior class president and homecoming queen, she is extremely involved in the community - taking part in Girl-Up Empowerment, Key Club, Younglife, Gear Up, Avid, Black Student Union, Scots Movement, and National Honor Society -- Wow!

James plans to attend Wichita State, where she'll major in biology and nursing.

A big congratulations to Chey'enne James for all of us here at WIBW, our Kaw Valley Bank, Scholar-Athlete Of The Week.

James is our 34th and final Scholar-Athlete Of The Week for this school year.

Coming up on May 25 at 4 pm, we'll be honoring all of these young men and women in a special show, the WIBW Scholar-Athlete Celebration. You won't want to miss it!