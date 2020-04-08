Schmidt: Do not enforce Governor's order on religious gatherings

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is telling law enforcement not to arrest or fine anyone who goes to church.

Schmidt says Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order issued Tuesday limiting religious gathering to less than 10 people is good public health advice, but it likely violates the constitution.

“The Office of Attorney General strongly encourages all Kansans participating in religious services or activities to voluntarily comply with the new restrictions on religious mass gatherings in order to protect public health,” Schmidt wrote in a memorandum to law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. “Nevertheless, … we also strongly discourage law enforcement from attempting to enforce the requirements of EO 20-18 as violations of the criminal law. In our view, Kansas statute and the Kansas Constitution’s Bill of Rights each forbid the governor from criminalizing participation in worship gatherings by executive order.”

Schmidt said he felt the need to issue the guidance because the executive order singles out regulation of how people exercise religious freedoms.

In issuing the order Tuesday, Kelly noted several instances of community spread of coronavirus had been linked to large religious gatherings.

Schmidt notes temporary restrictions on fundamental rights may be lawful in a pandemic, but with larger groups still allowed in places like stores, there's doubt the governor's order places the least restrictive burden necessary.