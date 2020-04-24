Scammers are still at work in the Coronavirus world

Scam artists are using their tried and true tricks to get your information during the COVID pandemic. Denise Groene of the Better Business Bureau says they’re receiving reports of Kansans supposedly being contacted by the Federal Government via e-mail or text messages. The particular interest is preying on their worries about how soon they will get their stimulus checks from Washington. And it doesn’t stop there.

“We’ve even seen reports where there’s a (fake) website where if you pay a fee, you could get your stimulus payment even earlier. You do not have to pay any fee to get your stimulus check,” Denise says.

There is no legitimate service where you would ever have to pay out of any limited cash resources to speed up delivery of the check.

“And it works because a lot of people with unemployment benefits taking longer than expected are looking to get that stimulus money.. because when you’re desperate and you need that check to pay rent, or buy groceries, it’s easy to fall for.”

Groene reminds you that from the other side, you would never receive a text or e-mail message about your check, since the IRS only communicates through regular mailed correspondence. There are always actual Internal Revenue Service phone numbers you could call, in responding to their letters.

You can always report your complaints about any scam to the Better Business Bureau, and keep a watchful eye on legitimate businesses.

They also have a special section with information about Coronavirus, too.