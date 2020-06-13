Saturday forecast: Sunny and hot

The hot weather sticks around this weekend into next week with highs in the 90s. The only question is how hot it will actually get but in general think highs will be close to the mid 90s toward central Kansas this weekend with low 90s toward eastern Kansas. By the work week everyone will generally be between 93-97. Humidity won’t be too bad, in fact IF there is even going to be a heat index, it’ll only be 1-3° above the actual air temperature however most spots will have low enough humidity where the ‘feels like’ temperature will match the actual temperature.

Precipitation wise there still remains differences on how widespread the rain will be however we’re looking toward the end of the week before we even have a chance for rain. There’s only one model that continues to indicate rain this weekend (toward the Missouri border this evening) so have all but thrown out that model keeping the forecast dry until Wednesday night where one model indicates a chance of rain. Shouldn’t affect the daytime hours though of Wednesday or Thursday and did take the rain chances out for Thursday night into Friday as models have delayed the chance until next Saturday.

Today sunny with highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SE 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight clear for most of the night although some high clouds may develop after 4am. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow other than a few leftover clouds in the morning, it’ll be sunny again with highs back in the low-mid 90s. Some areas west of Manhattan may get up to 97° (places like Concordia, Washington, Clay Center). Winds S 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Winds will likely remain sustained at 10-15 mph with gusts 15-30 mph for much of next work week so at least that will help in generating some mixing of the hot air that will be in place. Highs remain in the 90s before cooling down behind a cold front next Saturday.

_________________

Taking Action:

1. Despite the humidity not getting as high as what it was earlier in the month, it’s still going to be hot for the next 8 days. Make sure you’re practicing your heat safety protocols: Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, limiting outdoor activity, check on the pets and NEVER leave a pet or child in the backseat of a car even if it’s a couple minutes. It can get extremely hot very quickly and could be deadly.

2. With dry conditions until late in the work week, there still remains low confidence on storm chances. Stay weather aware by checking the forecast everyday as the forecast will continue to be fine tuned as confidence increases.