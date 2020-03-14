Saturday forecast: Precipitation continues this morning, dry the rest of the weekend

The big weather story this weekend is the cloudy and dreary conditions. The precipitation from Friday night will continue through at least the rest of Saturday morning with isolated rain showers if anything leftover this afternoon. There still is that chance for a wintry mix (snow/sleet to fall from the sky) however with surface temperatures remaining above freezing and once the sun comes up the solar energy added to the equation, not expecting any accumulation beyond what accumulated from overnight.

After the precipitation this morning, we’ll remain dry the rest of the weekend with rain returning Sunday night with next week’s weather pattern very unsettled with several chances for rain. The highest chance won’t be until mid-week.

Today the area of rain moving into south-central KS at 7am will continue to push up to the northeast giving northeast Kansas the opportunity for another round of precipitation this morning, mainly rain but some wintry mix possible especially north of I-70. Don’t expect much of a warm-up today with highs only around 40° with dry and cloudy conditions this afternoon. Winds E/NE 10-20 mph.

Tonight cloudy with lows in the low 30s. Winds will remain at 10-20 mph this evening, diminishing to 5-10 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow cloudy with highs in the low-mid 40s. Wind E 5-10 mph.

Rain will develop Sunday night (after midnight) and continue through at least Monday morning becoming more isolated by the afternoon. There may be another chance for rain Monday night however it shouldn’t last long into the day on Tuesday. Highs do warm back in the 50s to begin the week.

Wednesday is tricky temperature wise, models differ on how warm it will be so the 53° in the 8 day forecast is a cold bias compared to what the other model has where it indicates it will be warmer. Models do agree on a mild day Thursday with a cold front that pushes through on Friday however models differ again for Saturday on if the cooler air mass remains over the area or if it shifts to the east.

Showers/storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday and there is even the chance for a few strong or even severe storms on Thursday in advance of the cold front. Nothing widespread with the severe weather the way it looks right now but certainly something to be aware of and keep an eye on.

Taking Action:

1. While some areas may have sleet or snow falling within the rain this morning, additional accumulation after sunrise is not expected.

2. If you have outdoor plans next week: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday are the days you may want to consider a Plan B due to rain although Monday is a lower chance for widespread rain compared to Wednesday/Thursday.