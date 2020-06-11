Santa Fe Park vandalized with hate speech graffiti

The Topeka Police Department and Parks Police are investigating a graffiti vandalism in the Santa Fe Ballpark in the Oakland neighborhood says a release from the TPD.

TPD says that walls at the complex were covered in hate speech against the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This is truly despicable,” says Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran. “Not only did the person or persons responsible damage property, but they damaged the image of our Topeka community. We must stand together and work to find the person or persons responsible for these hateful and unacceptable remarks.”

"Hate speech in this community will never be tolerated,” says Mayor Michelle De La Isla. “Yesterday, today and tomorrow, our values remain the same - Black lives matter. The physical damage has been remedied and I'm grateful to Commissioner Cook and the county for ensuring this horrific graffiti was erased. The message painted at Santa Fe Park makes it clear though, there is still plenty of work to be done to heal our community. I know we, Topekans, are up for the challenge. This is yet another opportunity for us to live up to our legacy."

Anyone with information on those responsible are encouraged to email at telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

