Sam’s Clubs has announced special “hero hours.”

The store said in a tweet on Monday it is expanding its associate hours to include first responders and healthcare workers.

Sam’s says “heroes” will be provided masks and will be practicing social distancing.

“We’ll offer special hero hours nationally to help your community’s heroes do what they do best – keep you safe,” said the wholesale store on Twitter.

Hero hours will take place each Sunday, starting April 19, from 8-10 a.m.