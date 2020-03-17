Salvation Army providing lunches while classes are out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Several school districts and businesses are providing lunches for kids while thy are out of school due to the coronavirus.
Families will also be able to find lunches for their kids from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is giving out sack lunches at three different locations around Topeka.
They plan to provide the lunches through march 27th. They will have 150 meals at each stop.
Meal schedule:
- 11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.:Timberlee Apartments - 341 SE Lawrence
- 12 p.m. - 12:20 p.m.: Deer Creek Housing Units - 423 SE California
- 12:35 p.m. - 1 p.m.: Pine Ridge Apartments - 2010 SE California