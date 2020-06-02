Salute the Badge: William Dunn with Riley County EMS

With 30 years of serving the Riley County community, the career path for one Riley County paramedic came from an accident as a teenager that could have had a tragic ending.

At eighteen years old, William Dunn jumped off a dock into shallow water at a lake, breaking his neck. He was alone, but able to get himself to shore.

“I could have drowned and…it could have been a different story, but I knew I was given a second chance, and so, I basically dedicated my life to helping people for the rest of my life.” Riley County EMS, paramedic, William Dunn says.

Dunn served as a police officer in Arizona, then joined the Army, bringing him to Fort Riley as a military police officer.

“When I got out, there was no police jobs available, so I kind of just fell into this, so I didn’t really look for EMS, it found me.” Dunn says.

Dunn has also worked in Osage, Morris and Pottawatomie counties as a paramedic.

“It’s been a rewarding occupation for me, and so that’s what kind of drives me to come to work every day, ‘cause there’s always someone else out there that’s hurting…sick…that needs to be taken care of, and so I continue on.” Dunn says.

Dunn’s son followed him into a career in public service, as an officer for the Riley County Police Department.

“I kind of joke around with people that…I’m going to retire the same day he does. So we can get both of our pictures in the paper, ‘Father and son, public servants, retire at the same time.’” Dunn says.

Dunn attributes his long career to his team of co-workers keeping him on his toes, and knowing he can continue to comfort those who need help while out on calls.

“You’re not going to get rich doing this job, but it’s more of a…a personal, from the heart, just being able to know that you were there for them. “ Dunn says.

Dunn says he plans to continue to serve Riley County as long as he still can.