Salute the Badge: Riley County Health Department's Andrew Adams

What better way to start of National Public Health Week, than to give recognition to someone who works behind the scenes at the Riley County Health Department.

Andrew Adams credits his parents with leading him to his calling as the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at the Riley County Health Department.

“My mom is a nurse and my dad’s a police officer, so public health kind of fell right in the middle of that, and it…it was a great fit…once I figured out what it was.” Riley County Health Department, Public Health Emergency Health Preparedness Coordinator, Andrew Adams says.

Adams joined the Riley County Health Department four years ago. He says he likes educating others about public health topics.

“Anything from working with our first response partners like police, and fire, law enforcement or working with our medical community to…to get people up to speed on what’s going on out in the world” Adams says.

Adams says the coronavirus pandemic has meant adjustments to his duties.

“Really just trying to educate even more, but a lot more focused on disease prevention and how we can respond.” Adams says.

Adams says the support of the community is very much appreciated, and does not go unnoticed.

“We love having help. We love it when people contact us that show some kind of interest in what we do in any way.” Adams says.

Adams says he enjoys his role behind the scenes, always watching for the next challenge.

“Every day something different comes up…no two days are the same, and it’s…it’s always exciting.” Adams says.

National Public Health week has a whole new meaning this year with the coronavirus pandemic. Remember to follow us for update to date information about how COVID-19 is affecting our viewing area and our state.