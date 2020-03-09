Salute the Badge: RCPD's 2019 Officer of the Year, Corporal Dierks

Dedication to his duties as a police officer, and his investigative work with the Drug Enforcement Administration earned one Riley County Police Department corporal the honor of officer of the year.

Corporal Robert Dierks got his first experience with the Riley County Police Department as a Kansas State University student intern.

“When I was interning here…I was thrown into a vast variety of…of things and experiences that kind of helped pique my interest into wanting to be a police officer.” Riley County Police Department, Corporal Robert Dierks says. He joined the force in May 2006.

“As a police officer, you always want to…you want to make a difference, you want to help people.” Corporal Dierks says.

His work with RCPD included serving on a Drug Enforcement Administration task force. Their efforts on Operation Chicago Connection led to the arrests of 54 people, many for charges related to trafficking Opioids, such as fentanyl and heroin,

“The experiences that you do encounter, sometimes aren’t the best, so you want a better life for yours…for your kids.” Corporal Dierks says.

Dierks credits his success with the police department to everyone he has worked with from human resources, officers, partners and his DEA counterparts.

“You couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to work with and how hard they work and how much they care about the community of Riley County, Manhattan, and regionally like Topeka and parts…parts of northeast Kansas.” Corporal Dierks says.

Corporal Dierks says they’ve taught him lessons he passes on to those interested in joining law enforcement.

“Always stay humble and work hard, don’t get…let your ego get in the way of things, and don’t act like you’re better than anybody else, because there are people out there that truly need your help.” Corporal Dierks says.