Salons, gyms, tattoo parlors still able to operate, with extra precautions

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. director Linda Ochs clarified Shawnee County's orders regarding businesses for commissioners Monday.

She said businesses such as beauty shops, gyms, and tattoo parlors still may operate with extra precautions.

“Just be sure with you're waiting room, you're keeping people apart, but as far as the individual contact that beauty people that are beauticians and cosmetologist have with clients, there are already safeguards in place for those activities,” Ochs said. “There's already standards for infection control as long as they are following those that is not a compelling health risk at this time"

The Shawnee Co. Commission plans to continue its regular meeting schedule, spreading out around the room, and having most department heads call in.