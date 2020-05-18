Salons adjust to new protocols and increased clientele on first day back

Salons and barbershops are finally allowed to re-open, as long as they meet certain social distancing requirements.

After 9 long weeks, the days of quarantine hair and self-haircuts are behind us.

“I guess I’m pretty excited, it’s been probably since December I think. I had it scheduled to get it cut in March when this happened so it’s been several months,” said customer Nicole Smith.

The demand for a professional haircut has never been greater.

“I think we are all booked up Monday through Saturday of this week back to back, so it’s about to be a crazy, long day,” said a stylist at The Halo Room, Nicole Vess.

Stylists are also adjusting to new safety protocols.

“We have spaced an extra fifteen to twenty minutes after each client so we can sanitize properly, making sure everything is clean before they come and sit down in our chair.”

Because of social distancing requirements, The Halo Room and I.H.S Salon could no longer use their waiting rooms.

A Shawnee County Health Order allows only one customer per provider in a business at once. The Health order also requires providers and clients to wear masks.

“We are actually having clients wait in their car and texting us when they’re here so we can let them know that it’s safe to come in.”

The new protocols may take a while to get used to, but customers say it makes them feel safe to see salons take extra precaution.

“They did a really good job, I waited in my car and texted and told them I was here and they just called me when they were ready for me and they met me with the door with hand sanitizer and I was obviously told to wear my mask which I had as well as my hair stylist, as you can see she has on, so very safe.”

