Saint Mary's PPE supplier increase production during COVID-19 pandemic

A safety equipment supplier in Saint Mary's, Kansas is ramping up production to provide help to those working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andax Industries manufactures leak and spill control products, which also includes personal protective equipment.

Since COVID-19 swept across the country, Andax has provided a large amount of PPE suits, gloves and boots to hospitals in the U.S.

General Manager, Patrick McAtarian, said no local hospitals have needed their equipment yet, but nurses in New Jersey and Louisiana did reach out after finding their company online. McAtarian said they were able to meet their needs.

"We're obviously very pleased that we're able to provide some assistance in this pandemic because people are suffering and we're doing what we can to help it get mitigated as quickly as possible, so we can all get back to work as soon as possible," he said.

Andax is also helping provide equipment to areas hard hit by recent tornadoes.