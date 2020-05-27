SW Topeka streets blocked for standoff

Topeka Police had streets blocked around SW 12th and Harvey for an investigation Wednesday afternoon.

The standoff began unfolding just before 1 pm. Law enforcement was focused on an area north of Washburn Tech.

Officers were chasing a stolen vehicle when the vehicle crashed on SW 12th Street.

The owner of the vehicle saw the truck being stolen and called TPD immediately.

The suspect, who is unidentified at this point, is currently barricaded in a house away from officers as they are currently trying to make contact.

TPD says that if residents in the area need to leave or re-enter their homes, find the nearest officer and they will either escort the resident back to their home or let them know what should be done until it is safe to re-enter.

A Kansas Highway Patrol spokesperson said they were assisting TPD, but had no further details. The KHP helicopter was seen circling the area.

13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.