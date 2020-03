One person was taken to the hospital after their SUV rolled in rural Riley County.

According to Riley County Police, they were called to the crash, just before 2:00 pm Tuesday afternoon on Barton Road just west of Alembic Road.

Officers say the SUV left roadway to the south, drove through ditch, hit a culvert and rolled over onto its top.

The driver was taken by ambulance in serious condition to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for treatment.