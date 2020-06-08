SPARK Taskforce holds first joint committee meeting

Governor Laura Kelly’s SPARK Taskforce Committees are holding a joint meeting on CARES Act Funding Distribution says a release from the Governor’s Office.

The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Taskforce held the first joint meeting between the Executive and Steering Committees in order to create the framework for the distribution of $525 million to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kansans have been through so much these past few months,” says Governor Kelly. “I’m proud of my administration’s efforts to work with our local and federal partners to ensure Kansas families and businesses get the resources they need to recover from the economic damage of COVID-19. We will swiftly disperse these funds, so Kansans can get back to work and to support community preparedness in the event cases begin to rise again.”

The Governor’s Office says this is the second distribution proposal of the $1.03 billion of federal funds Kansas received under the CARES Act. Last week the Executive Committee approved a distribution proposal of $400 million to local government to help address the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

“We need to leverage these dollars to benefit Kansans now and, in the future,” says Cheryl Harrison-Lee, SPARK executive director. “To do that, we need to seek the best ideas from both the public and private sectors for how to make investments that will improve health and economic outcomes across our state. As a former city administrator, I’ve seen first-hand how partnerships with the public and private sectors can deliver projects expediently and generate lasting economic growth.”

According to the release the CARES Act requires funds to be spent by Dec. 30, 2020, requiring entities to work quickly to be eligible for the funding.

Governor Kelly’s Office says that committee members spent most of the meeting developing investment criteria focused around health, infrastructure, education and economic development.

“I appreciate the thoughtfulness and ingenuity our committee members brought to our discussions about investment priorities,” says Lyle Butler, SPARK executive committee chair. “I’m confident we’ll be able to tap into the entrepreneurial spirit of Kansans to make strategic investments that not only accelerate our economic recovery but also generate new opportunities for growth.”

