SPARK Taskforce approves budget, resolution

Governor Kelly says the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Taskforce Executive Committee approved expenditures for the Recovery Office and SPARK Taskforce for the fiscal year of 2021.

“Kansas communities and businesses are hurting from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” says Governor Kelly. “We must get these resources to Kansas counties as quickly as possible. To do that, we need an office infrastructure that’s prepared to administer these funds efficiently and effectively.”

The Taskforce says the budget accounts for about 0.25% of the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund and will advance it to the State Finance Council for consideration and final approval on Thursday, June 25.

“Today’s Executive Committee decision will ensure the Recovery Office has adequate resources to develop the necessary framework and structure for administering the state’s portion of the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF),” says Executive Director Cheryl Harrison Lee.

Kelly says the Committee also approved a resolution which stipulates compliance with all federal guidance which must be adopted by counties in order to receive funding in Round 1 before drawing down CRF funds.

For more information on the SPARK Taskforce visit the Governor’s website.

