The Drive-Through COVID-19 testing site at Highland Park High School is changing their hours to adjust to summer temperatures.

The Shawnee County Health Department announced the testing site will now be open from 8-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Testing is available for any Shawnee County resident who has experienced at least two symptoms related to COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Appointments, which can be made at (785)251-4949, are required.