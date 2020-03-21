SNCO Health Dept. address COVID-19 rumors

The Shawnee County Health Department started the conference by providing the latest numbers regarding the amount of tests in Shawnee County.

"Today we have eleven pending tests, we have a hundred and nine pending tests and monitoring one hundred and forty seven people who have traveled"

As of right now the state of Kansas has 57 cases of covid-19 but there is still no confirmed cases in Shawnee County.

Dusty Nichols then went on to address several rumors and concerns regarding Shawnee County's Quarantine orders.

"There is no travel ban people can move in and out of the city, movie in and out of the county, the intention of these orders that doctor pizzino put out is to reduce the crowd size for an extended amount of time. people can go to grocery stores, they can go to quick shop, they can go wjhere they need to go. just don't congregate, get your business done and get back out."

Nichols then addressed the rumor that local officials want to end immediately, an order of martial law...

"as the emergency manager, I would have to request them to come in. I’m not doing that, I have no reason for them to come here. With that being said there are several missions that they are prepped for. They’re ready to do delivery, there's all kinds of missions that those guys and women can do. So they may be waiting for us to request them. We have not requested for the national guard to come into our county, please quit spreading that rumor."

