SENT Topeka provides Hi-Crest residents relief from the heat

Saturday marked the first day of summer, but the smoldering heat started long before.

SENT, a non-profit organization in Topeka, is working to provide relief to residents in an under-resourced area of the community.

Johnathan Sublet, founder and chairman of the board said, "I grew up part of my childhood with no air conditioner and I remember when we got our first window unit and it made such a difference and was such a relief."

He continued saying, "My family could sleep in one room and we could find some relief, so we wanted to walk beside our friends and neighbors in the Hi-Crest community to do the same."

The project started with a $1,500 grant from the United Way of Greater Topeka. That money was used to buy twenty-five air conditioner window units, but Sublet didn't want to stop there.

He said, "What if I was able to put it out there and get some additional help, how many families could we help?"

In celebration of his 40th birthday Sublet started a Facebook fundraiser. "Online we're over $3600 and offline we're between $1500 and $2000," he said.

As donations continue to pour in, SENT is working with the Hi-Crest Neighborhood Improvement Association to identify those in need.

Sublet said families will receive one window unit per household for a suggested donation of $20.

"If they don't have that then we won't turn them away because we don't want anyone to suffer," he continued saying, "We're doing it because we want some dignity as a part of it and we want to show that the money they donate will go towards helping other residents in our neighborhood."

Sublet said their organization hopes this project will touch many lives.

"Everyone has been gifted, everyone has something to bring to the table and no matter where you're at in the chain, you are valuable and you add value," he said, "So, that's what we want to show with this and continue that cycle."

If you'd like to donate you can do so online through Sublet's Facebook fundraiser.

You can also make a donation directly through the SENT Topeka website or drop it off at their building located at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.